Middleport decides to keep bricks on Main

MIDDLEPORT — A unanimous decision was recently made to resurface Main Street in Middleport with bricks, after completion of the sewer project.

On Monday, a public meeting was held at Middleport Village Hall for the residents of Middleport to make their voices heard on whether or not they wanted to resurface Main Street with brick or asphalt.

Mayor Sandy Iannarelli, along with some village council members, attended the meeting to hear the public speak and for Iannarelli to answer the residents’ questions and concerns. Iannarelli shared approximately 30 residents came out to have their voices heard on the matter.

She said a few concerns brought up in the discussion involved whether or not Main Street would be fully restored in brick or if part of the street would be paved. Iannarelli confirmed that all of Main Street would be fully restored in brick as the signed contract for the sewer project states that the roads would be replaced exactly as they were before the start of project. She expressed another concern involved the use of the leftover funds if the residents chose the lower costing asphalt to resurface Main Street. Iannarelli confirmed that if there were to be leftover funds, the money would have to be given back as utilizing the funds for another project would not be in the sewer project’s grant protocol.

Mainly the residents expressed how the brick streets in Middleport make the village unique compared to other villages, shared Iannarelli. She advised the residents that the newly laid brick is going to need care. The village will have to keep an eye on the brick and maintain maintenance of the bricks.

Iannarelli said that she hopes everyone is pleased with the decision to resurface Main Street with bricks.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.5-Sentinel-6.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.