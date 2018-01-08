Syracuse council makes appointments to begin ‘18

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Council recently named the president pro tempore and assigned council members to their official committees for 2018.

Council Member Barry McCoy nominated Council Member David Poole to be the president pro tempore of council and the council approved.

Council Member Rhonda Rathburn made a motion to rehire Richard Hedges as Solicitor for 2018 at a rate of $300 per month and the council approved. Rathburn made a motion to continue a contract with Fred Hoffman as Grants administrator for 2018 at a rate of $400 per month and the council approved.

Mayor Eric Cunningham appointed Dustin Butcher to be street superintendent for 2018 and the council approved.

Council member Nicole Sampson, Rathburn, and Poole were selected for the finance committee where they will be responsible for formulating the budgets, the general financing, and approving the expenses. Council Members Tom Weaver, Barry McCoy, and Poole were selected for the ordinance committee in which they will update village ordinances as needed and prepare new ordinances. Weaver, Poole, and Rathburn were selected for the information technology committee where they will maintain IT equipment, recommend IT policies, and oversee the Village’s online presence.

Council member Michelle White, Rathburn, and Sampson were selected for the safety, fire, and emergency committee where they will work with public safety departments to protect the public from hazards. White, McCoy, and Poole were selected for the planning and development committee where they will plan and maintain village owned properties and provide methods for issuing permits when building codes are adopted. Sampson, McCoy, and White were selected for the recreation committee where they will schedule park recreations and plan, develop, and oversee the care of the park. Sampson, Rathburn, and Weaver were selected for the London Pool committee in which they will oversee pool operations and plan and develop the pool area. Weaver, White, and McCoy were selected for the street committee in which they will take care of the construction and maintenance of streets as well as the signs and lighting on the streets.

Rathburn, Weaver, and White were selected for the livestock committee in which they will inspect the areas where livestock are kept, check for inhumane treatment and nuisance to neighbors, and make recommendations to the Mayor for livestock permits. Poole, McCoy, and Sampson were selected for the shared services committee in which they will work with the Mayor and other Racine village officials to consider and develop plans for sharing Village services. Poole, Rathburn, and Sampson were selected for the human resources committee where they will oversee and make recommendations in all human resource function areas.

Weaver, McCoy, and White were selected to oversee the Veteran’s Monument.

More on the Syracuse Village Council meeting in an upcoming edition.

