For the record

Car reported in river

RACINE — A car reportedly ended up in the Ohio River on Monday, rolling down the Racine boat launch.

Ian Wise from Racine Fire Department, reported firefighters received a call at 1:33 p.m. on Monday that a car went into the water at the Racine Boat Ramp. Wise commented that the driver of the vehicle made her way out of the car and suffered no injury. He said the car rolled down the boat launch and went into the river. Wise said the Racine Fire Department turned the scene over to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He added the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard were notified of the situation and headed to the scene. Also assisting at the scene, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Meigs EMS personnel. The driver’s name had not been released as of press time.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

The year-end total for the House Watch program in which deputies conduct security checks on residences and businesses had deputies checking approximately 110 properties for a total of 1,705 times.

Night Shift

Dec. 29

Well being Check — A deputy was dispatched to conduct a well being check at a home on Gilkey Ridge Road. The caller had advised that the elderly male there, should have been at a hospital in Columbus today but had not shown up, and is not answering his phone. Contact was made with the male and he was fine. He was advised to contact the concerned relative.

Theft of a dog — Sarah Vaughn, of Chester, came to the office to report that her dog had allegedly been stolen and removed from the county by a relative. The incident stemmed from an earlier alleged domestic violence incident in which her husband had been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. Sarah completed a written statement which was turned over to the deputy handling the Domestic incident. This investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 30

Assist another agency — Gallia County Sheriff’s Office had a domestic violence call involving a suspect with a gun on Story’s Run Road near the Meigs County line. Meigs Deputies were sent to back up the Gallia Deputies at the scene. After speaking with the victim, she let the officers into the home where the suspect was taken into custody without incident. No further action was taken on this call by Meigs Deputies.

Dec. 31

Assist another agency — Meigs Deputies assisted Middleport Police Department on a domestic call at the Village Manor Apartments. The scene was secured, and an investigation started by the MPD Officer. A female was taken into custody. She was transported to the Middleport jail by one of the Deputies while the MPD officer completed his investigation of the incident at the scene.

Jan. 1.

Suspicious Person — Dispatch received a call from a subject on SR.143 near Wolf Pen Road advising that there is a man on his porch stating that he had been assaulted and need a ride. Deputy Stacy arrived on scene and made contact with a reported intoxicated male. The male stated that he had someone driving him home from the Mizway Tavern and they had beat him up and stolen his truck. Sgt. Mohler was also responding to the call so Deputy Stacy asked him to return to Mizway to see if he could find out any additional information who may have been driving him home. As Sgt. Mohler was returning to the Mizway he noticed snow and dirt debris kicked into the road just out of site of the home the subject was at. Upon checking the side of the roadway, the complainant’s truck was located crashed down in the creek just out of site from the roadway with one set of foot prints in the snow leading directly to the home the subject was at. OSP was called and the scene and suspect were turned over to them as a DUI crash. Deputies left the scene to respond to another priority call.

Disturbance — Dispatch received a call of a possible domestic on Roy Jones Road. Deputies arrived and spoke with both the subjects involved. They had separated before the deputies arrived, neither was willing to make a written statement to the officers about the incident. The female had already started to leave the home for the night, so she was transported to a friend’s house by a deputy. Later the male also chose to leave with friends to ensure no further problems occurred.

Disturbance — Dispatch received a call requesting deputies be sent to Bar 30 Road. Caller stated that a man who was intoxicated was there and trying to bust the window into his house. Dispatch could hear the suspect yelling in the background challenging the homeowner to shoot him. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the caller. It turned out that he knew the suspect and was able to calm the situation and the suspect left with someone moments before the deputies arrived on scene. The home owner declined to file any charges on the suspect for busting the window to his home. No further action was taken on this call.

