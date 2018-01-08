Middleport men facing drug charges

MIDDLEPORT — Two Middleport Men were arrested on Saturday for alleged drug possession and trafficking.

Middleport Police Chief Bruce Swift reported that during the early morning hours of Jan. 6, officers with the Middleport Police Department, agents of The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs counties, and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant in the 200-block of Mill Street in Middleport. Kevin W. Harris, 35, and Charles A. Landers, 30, both of Middleport were arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs.

Officers seized suspected heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin (commonly known as mushrooms), suboxone, two firearms, scales, over $1,800, and large quantities of drug paraphernalia.

Both Harris and Landers are being held in the Middleport Jail pending initial court hearings.

Swift advises that this case has been under investigation for several months and is part of the effort to deal with the drug epidemic that plagues the area. Swift also asks the public to report suspected drug activity to the Middleport Police Department, so residents can make their community a safer place.

This search warrant was obtained through the cooperation of Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state ran task force under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Investigation, The Middleport and Gallipolis Police Departments and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor offices.

Items seized following a search warrant executed at a home on Mill Street on Saturday. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0109.DRUGS_.jpg Items seized following a search warrant executed at a home on Mill Street on Saturday. Kevin W. Harris http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0109.HARRIS.jpg Kevin W. Harris Charles A. Landers http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0109.LANDERS.jpg Charles A. Landers