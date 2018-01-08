Celebrating National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

POMEROY — The Victim Assistance Program will be honoring local law enforcement officers.

Alexis Schwab, the Civil Protection Order Advocate of the Meigs County Victim Assistance Program, shared that Jan. 9 (today) is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and was marked as such in 2015. She said the purpose of the holiday is to thank law enforcement officers for the daily sacrifice they make for the society and to spread encouragement to these dedicated men and women.

“The officers put their lives on the line everyday,” said Schwab.

She expressed the Victim Assistance Program has been recognizing Meigs County’s local law enforcement for the past two years by giving them small tokens of appreciation. Schwab said last year they gave all the local officers M&M’s. However, Schwab shared she will be personally delivering Dum-Dum bouquets and donuts to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Middleport, Pomeroy, Rutland, Syracuse, and Racine Police Departments. Dum-Dum bouquets and donuts will be available for Division of Wildlife Officer Chris Gilkey and the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs. She said the Victim Assistance Program will also be hanging up signs and flyers throughout Pomeroy and the local law enforcement will be receiving recognition on their Facebook page.

Schwab expressed the importance of showing appreciation for law enforcement because these officers put on a gun and badge everyday and go to work never knowing if they will make it home that night. She said people need to thank law enforcement for protecting society and being there when the people of society need help.

Schwab shared the ways in which everyone can show their appreciation for local law enforcement as follows thank an officer if you see one, send a card of appreciation to your local police department or state agency, ask children in the community to write letters in support of local law enforcement, wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement, participate in Project Blue Light and proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement, advertise your support through local media outlets and billboards, share a positive story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media, and change your profile picture on social media to support law enforcement.

