Sheriff requests Meigs jail levy return in May

POMEROY — Sheriff Keith Wood has asked the Meigs County Commissioners to consider placing the jail levy back on the ballot for the May 8 primary election.

Wood attended the regularly scheduled commissioners meeting on Thursday to present the commissioners with a letter of consideration for the upcoming primary election and to discuss with them a letter he received from the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA).

Wood presented the commissioners with a letter of consideration pertaining to the jail levy that he requests be put on the ballot for the primary election on May 8. He expressed there have been no changes to the proposal since he last presented it to the commissioners for the last election.

Wood then commented on a letter he received from OPBA Attorney Mark Volcheck, reflecting the physical condition of the Sheriff’s office.

“It is requested that an environmental site assessment be conducted by an independent contractor for both the building and land of the Sheriff’s Office,” stated Volcheck in his letter to Wood.

The commissioners referred the aforementioned letter to be reviewed by Prosecutor James Stanley and they will discuss the letter’s content at a later date.

Commissioner Tim Ihle presented fellow commissioners Mike Bartrum and Randy Smith with a wording issue in the Meigs County Policy Manuel regarding vacation leave. After discussion on the best way to reword a line on page 54 of the manual that states when eligible vacation hours increase, Ihle made a motion to change the wording to, “15 through less than 25,” rather then, “15 through less than 24,” and the commissioners agreed.

Bartrum presented a letter from Stanley regarding a request to deposit $10,000 from the 2018 Furtherance of Justice account to his outside FOJ account at Farmer’s Bank. Smith made a motion to approve the deposit and the commissioners agreed.

Bartrum presented a letter from Sara Walpole regarding a resolution for the Force Account which states the Board of Meigs County Commissioners authorize a Meigs County engineer to use the existing county employee forces and proceed by Force Account as they determine necessary for the construction, reconstruction, improvement, maintenance, and repair of Meigs County’s roads, bridges, and culverts. Smith made a motion to the approve the Force Account resolution and the commissioners agreed.

On Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. the commissioners will hold their organizational meeting for the new year.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer Ohio Valley Publishing.