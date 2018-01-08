Gallia Chamber Awards and Banquet announced

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 81st meeting and awards ceremony Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Bossard Memorial Library, followed by dinner and musical entertainment at the Colony Club.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the library as the Chamber’s new board president will be inducted and 2017 award recipients will be recognized with light refreshments served. The event is by invitation only with a networking event and dinner to follow at the Colony Club. The event has also long served to acknowledge the Chamber’s heroes of economic development.

Awardees to be recognize include the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Museum for the Chamber’s Beautification Award. Bossard Memorial Library will recognized with the Community Involvement Award. The Sudden Impact Award will be presented to Field of Hope’s Hope House. The Small Business of the Year Award will be presented to Guinther’s Custom Cuts. Rockets over Rio will be receive the Committee of the Year Award. Other awards have been presented to individuals as well during the event.

The Bud and Donna McGhee Community Service Award is traditionally kept a secret until the night of the ceremony every year. The award is meant to honor an individual known throughout the community for lifetime exemplary leadership, volunteer service to the community and continued success in making the region a better place to live. Among those to receive the award previously include the late Jessie Payne, Kevin Dennis and the late Ray McKinniss. The award has often been considered the Chamber’s highest honor.

For more information on tickets and how to register to attend, contact Elisha Orsbon at the Chamber by phone at 740-446-0596, or text at 740-339-9290, or email at eorsbon@galliacounty.org.