Charges pending after alleged drugs seized in Long Bottom

LONG BOTTOM — Drugs were allegedly seized following the execution of a search warrant at home on Bashan Road.

Sheriff Keith Wood announced in a joint effort, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs Counties, executed a search warrant at a residence located on Bashan Road, Long Bottom, on Wednesday evening.

The Major Crimes Task Force, with the assistance of Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley, secured the search warrant for the residence.

Task Force Agents, with the assistance of Meigs County Deputies, searched the residence and seized several items including suspected methamphetamines, scales, cell phones and cash.

Charges are pending after chemical testing is completed of the suspected narcotics.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Investigations, the Gallipolis and Middleport Police Departments and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutors Offices.

