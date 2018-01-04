For the record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Day Shift

Dec. 14

Deputy Hupp was dispatched to the Holzer ER in reference to a male subject who was refusing to leave. Upon arrival, the male stated that he was wanting on a ride. Deputy Hupp transported him to the office to wait for his ride.

Dec. 15

Deputy Campbell responded to a residence on Flatwoods to a burglary. It was discovered that entry was made, and some medication was taken. This incident remains under investigation.

Dec. 16

Sgt. Griffin was called to a residence on Bigley Ridge Road in reference to a domestic complaint. The female caller stated that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend earlier that morning. The suspect was later located, charged, and placed under arrest and transported to the Sheriff’s Office.

Night Shift

Dec. 15

Warrant Arrest – Dispatch received a call advising that there was a black car in the lot of 124 Mart and it appears that the driver is passed out. Deputies King and Stewart were dispatched to the location. Upon their arrival, the driver was awake. While speaking with him Deputy King noticed some alleged drug paraphernalia in plain view. The occupants were removed from the vehicle and questioned about the items. While speaking with the driver, Charles A. Landers Jr. age 30 of Middleport, it was determined that he had several warrants for his arrest from the Meigs County Court. He was arrested on those warrants and incarcerated until he could appear in court. A female stated that the alleged paraphernalia found in the car was her’s, according to the sheriff’s office. The item was seized as evidence and will be sent to BCI for analysis. The investigation will remain open until BCI’s findings are returned, and charges are still pending in this case.

Dec. 16

Alarm Drop – Dispatch received a call advising of an alarm at the 124 Mart. A deputy was dispatched, and the building was found to be secure. A key holder arrived on scene and the building was cleared. Everything was found to be in order, no further action was taken on this call.

Altered mental state – Dispatch received a call from a male on Lovett Road advising that an elderly female had come to his house and appeared to be confused. Deputies were dispatched to the address. Moments later dispatch received a call from another male on Dewitts Run Road advising his wife had dementia and was missing. He stated he had been looking for her for some time but unable to locate her. He was advised of the other call and that deputies were already in route. Deputies arrived at the location on Lovett Road and spoke with the woman and were able to confirm she was the missing female from Dewitts Run Road. They offered her a ride and returned her to her home. No further action was taken on this call.

Dec. 17

Unruly Juvenile – A male came into the sheriff’s office with his 14-year-old son who had snuck away from his home on Kingsbury Road during the night. He had located him at a residence in Racine and brought him to the office to speak with a deputy about the incident. Deputy Stewart spoke with the child advising him of the charges he could face for his actions and the consequences to him if there were any further occurrences. The father believed that would be good for now, and chose not to pursue unruly charges at this time. No further action was taken in this incident.

Domestic – Dispatch received a call-in reference to a woman in the 124 Mart parking lot wanting to see and Deputy about being assaulted. Sgt. Mohler arrived and spoke with a female who stated that she had allegedly been assaulted several times by her husband at their home on Nichols Road that today. After speaking with the female, deputies went to the home to attempt to make an arrest on the husband, Brian K. Ross, age 40 of Middleport. Deputies were advised that Brian had left the residence on foot long before they got there. They patrolled the area and were unable to locate him. Criminal charges were signed on Brian Ross for the alleged domestic assault and a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Dec. 25

Sgt. Mohler responded to an open door at 33580 Beech Grove Road. Caller advised she had also filed a report about being stalked. A report was taken.

Deputies preformed 15 House checks

Dec. 26

Deputy Stacy responded to 52231 SR 248 in reference to a caller who advised she had an employee that she had recently fired come to the property and broke into a building and attempted to get in another. Information taken for report and the investigation is pending.

Deputies preformed 7 house checks

Dec. 27

Deputies Stacy and Elberfeld responded to 41065 SR684 in reference to a possible Burglary. Brian Hart, 28 Albany, was arrested at the scene and charges filed.

Deputies preformed 7 house checks

Dec. 28

Deputy Fennell and Sgt. Jones responded to 1244 College Street, Syracuse (Buckeye Lane). Caller advised she had been assaulted by her roommate. The caller advised she had soup that a friend brought to the to have for dinner and when she told her roommate he went and started to make a grilled cheese sandwich with her cheese. She reportedly told him not to use her cheese and that’s when he reportedly threw it at her. He then also allegedly hit her with a Beenie baby snowman on the buttocks. She stated that she didn’t wish to file charges at this time and went to a friends residence for the night. Information for report was taken.

