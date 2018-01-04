Meeting set to discuss Middleport paving

MIDDLEPORT — A public meeting will be held in Middleport to discuss Main Street’s road resurfacing after the completion of the sewer project.

Set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 at village hall, the discussion will include the pros and cons of using asphalt rather than brick to pave Main Street after completion of the sewer project.

Village Administrator Joe Woodall has mentioned the benefits of using asphalt in the last two Middleport Village Council meetings. He commented the use of asphalt would be much cheaper and that the village could possibly utilize the leftover funds to pave other streets in Middleport.

However, Mayor Sandy Iannarelli and council members discussed with Woodall that in the original approved ordinance for the sewer project it states that the roads would be replaced exactly as they were before the start of project.

At the last meeting on Dec. 11, 2017, Iannarelli insisted the residents of the village needed to be involved with the decision of resurfacing Main Street. She encourages Middleport residents to come to the meeting and give their input.

Iannarelli added that if anyone is unable to make it to the public meeting, they may contact her personally at (740) 541-0735 to discuss the issue.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.5-Sentinel.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.