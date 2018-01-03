Holistic nursing practice available in Meigs

POMEROY — Meigs County is home to a faith community nurse who practices a holistic nursing method.

Lenora Leifheit shared that she became a registered nurse in 1972. She said she has had experience in different nursing fields such as geriatric and critical care. Leifheit said she switched to faith community nursing in 2004 where she practices a holistic method. She currently works in Pomeroy at the Mulberry Community Center.

“Prayer is wonderful,” said Leifheit.

Leifheit shared that in order for an individual to be a faith community nurse they do not have to be a registered nurse and every faith community nurse has their own unique style of practice. She takes a holistic approach which is a nursing practice that has healing the whole person as the primary goal. Leifheit expressed that she heals a patient’s mind, body, and spirit. She said that she listens to be her patient’s medical concerns and navigates them through their issue and will give them referrals if they need further medical treatments. Leifheit shared that she focuses on prayer and encourages her patients spiritually. She said that in traditional nursing jobs a nurse must behave in a secular fashion towards patients.

Leifheit said that she educates her patients on health issues and safety issues in which they need to be aware. She shared that at the Mulberry Community Center she tries to hold a health fair at least once a year and she offers CPR/ First Aid training classes throughout the year.

Leifheit commented that she has an interest in the study of Alzheimer’s disease and her personal library in her office is filled with books on the disease. She has a strong knowledge of the disease and can share this knowledge with her patients.

Leifheit shared that she is involved with many other organizations in Meigs County including the Meigs County Health Department, the Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition, and Get Healthy Meigs to offer her faith community nursing skills.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

