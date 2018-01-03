A community center for all

POMEROY — A local community center offers several amenities to the public.

The Mulberry Community Center is a cooperative parish involving 26 churches within Meigs County. Nancy Thoene, an employee of the Meigs Cooperative Office, explained what the parish provides for the people of the community. Thoene expressed that in the cooperative office they make bulletins for local churches and organize school supply and toy distributions through the year.

Thoene shared the parish can be utilized as an emergency shelter providing showers and toilets for use should a disaster strike. She said volunteers of the parish are currently working to raise funds for an emergency generator as well. Thoene expressed the parish also has a community faith based nurse that practices in a wholistic manner.

The parish has a full food pantry stocked with goods from Save-A-Lot, Powell’s, and those who donate from the community said Thoene. She expressed that on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the parish opens the country kitchen. Thoene shared that on Tuesdays members from an area church will cook up a specialty meal to serve guests and on Thursdays the kitchen serves soup and sandwiches to guests.

Thoene said the parish is a place where people of the community can shop for low priced goods. The Parish Shop is open on Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has various donated clothing options and accessories available for shoppers at a manageable cost. Thoene shared the parish is partnered with World Vision and is given items from Home Depot to sell at an efficient price such as faucets, bathroom light fixtures, light bulbs, carpet, and tile flooring to name a few.

The parish is a place to go for fitness and camaraderie. Thoene said a Shape Up workout out program is offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m and on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. a Comfort Club is held where members make blankets and distribute them to those in need. She said a juvenile room is available for local children to come in after school or when they are out of school to do activities.

Thoene shared the parish also has two conference rooms that can be rented and utilized as needed by members of the community.

She expressed the parish is always looking for new volunteers and appreciates any and all donations made by the community.

Meigs Cooperative Office workers Nancy Thoene and Nancy Clark. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_Mulberry.jpg Meigs Cooperative Office workers Nancy Thoene and Nancy Clark.

A look at Mulberry Community Center programs

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.