Taking the polar plunge

POMEROY — Despite the temperature on New Year’s Day being 10 degrees and the Ohio River being 37 degrees, the 2018 Meigs County Polar Plunge still took place.

Los Cuervos Vice President Rich Wamsley shared six people braved the harsh weather conditions and took the plunge. Wamsley expressed that he and Los Cuervos President Eric Toops explained to the participants that several plunges set for the day had been canceled because of the weather and the primary goal of this event is the fundraising, not the jump itself and every participants’ safety is prudent to them.

Wamsley shared that in order for the plunge to continue forth, they lowered a ladder into the river and the participants walked down waist deep, so they would not get their heads wet. He said personnel from the Columbia Squad and the Pomeroy Police Department were on standby during the event.

Wamsley said Los Cuervos and the Meigs Area Animal Rescue Foundation considered the event a success and were very pleased with the monetary turnout being $1,600.

Meigs County Residents came out into chilling weather conditions to show support for the polar plunge. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0103.PolarPlunge1.jpg Meigs County Residents came out into chilling weather conditions to show support for the polar plunge. Spectators of the polar plunge trying to keep warm. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0103.PolarPlunge3.jpg Spectators of the polar plunge trying to keep warm. A participant of the polar plunge in the water. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0104.PolarPlunge2.jpg A participant of the polar plunge in the water.

Braving the temperatures for a good cause

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

