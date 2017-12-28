Ready for retirement

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met for their last regular meeting of the year on Thursday, approving resolutions for 2018 with the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services and honoring a long-time county employee who is retiring.

Commissioners honored Paul Gerard, a long-time county employee employed with the Meigs County Court since Oct. 1 of 1979.

“It must be tough as nails to be in public service for 38 years,” said Commissioner Randy Smith. “It is quite the accomplishment.”

Commissioner Mike Bartrum shared how he has known Gerard for many years since he returned to Meigs County. He expressed the appreciation he has for Gerard for not only the work he has done with the court, but also the time he spends videoing various sports games for the community.

“You help out every time we have an event,” said Commissioner Tim Ihle.

The commissioners presented Gerard with a service award for providing service to the county for 38 years.

Chris Shank, director of MCDJFS, attended the meeting to approve resolutions with the commissioners for 2018. The commissioners approved four individuals to be on the Area 14 Workforce Development Board; approved the extension of the contract between Mick Barr attorney of law and MCDJFS; approved a Title 20 transportation contract between MCDJFS and Gallia Meigs Community Action; approved two individuals for the Regional Prevention Council.

Sara Walpole from the Ohio Department of Transportation presented the commissioners with a mileage certificate. Walpole expressed there have been no changes for the new year. Ihle made a motion for approval and the commissioners agreed.

Smith made a motion to have Betsy Entsminger be his alternate for the Area Council on Aging should it be necessary and the commissioners agreed. Ihle made a motion to renew the elevator service contract the county has with OTIS with the vote being unanimous.

The Meigs County Courthouse will be closed on Monday Jan. 1, 2018.

