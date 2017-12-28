Familiar faces look to retirement

POMEROY — Long-time Meigs County Court employees will be retiring by year’s end.

Last week, fellow county employees celebrated with Paul Gerard and Donna Boyd who are retiring this month from the court.

Paul Gerard has worked for the Meigs County Court for 38 years. He shared that he began his time with the court on Oct. 1, 1979 and will be ending his time on Dec. 29, 2017.

“I could have went somewhere else and I never did,” said Gerard.

Gerard shared that the court provided him with a good career and he has no complaints from his years with the court. He said that on his first day of the job he told a coworker that this new job of his was only temporary and 38 years later he is retiring from that same job. Gerard expressed that he has had the pleasure of working with fine people.

Gerard received a service award from The Meigs County Commissioners for his years of service with the court. Commissioner Mike Bartrum expressed his appreciation for Gerard’s work in not only the court, but his service to the community. Bartrum said Gerard films many sporting events for the community. Commissioner Tim Ihle added that Gerard has always been a helping hand during local events. Ihle said Gerard helps with the filming and sound systems whenever there are days of prayer or when veterans are in town.

Gerard said that for this new chapter of his life, he will be focusing on what is important in his life such as his family and his church. He shared that once he inquired from a retiree what it was like to no longer have a full-time day to day job and the gentlemen told him that you never have any days off. Gerard said that sentiment struck him and he saw that gentleman keep busy and stay happy until the end of his life.

A celebration was held for the retirment of Paul Gerard and Donna Boyd, long-time county employees. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/12/web1_12.15-Retirees2017121415950215.jpg A celebration was held for the retirment of Paul Gerard and Donna Boyd, long-time county employees. Courtesy photo

