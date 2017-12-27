RACINE — Four dogs were rescued from a house fire on Tornado Road Tuesday evening, though their home sustained significant damage.

On Dec. 26 at 4:59 p.m., the Racine Fire Department received a call that a house was on fire at Tornado Road, past Bashan in Racine.

According to Racine Firefighter Ian Wise, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The owner of the house, Ruby Nakao, was not home at the start of the fire, Wise said.

Wise added that no people were injured in the fire, but Nakao’s four dogs that were in the house during the fire had to be transported to the Meigs Veterinarian Clinic. The Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department reported that one large dog had to be given oxygen when he was found and two smaller dogs had suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns. The three dogs were taken to the clinic. One dog was missing by the time an occupant of the home arrived to the scene, but was soon recovered and taken to the clinic as well.

The Racine Fire Department, along with the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs County EMS Medic 2, and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the call. The fire was extinguished in roughly two hours, but Wise expressed the house is a total loss because of the severity of smoke and flame damage.

Racine Fire Department responding to a call on Tornado Road. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/12/web1_1228.RacineFire.jpg Racine Fire Department responding to a call on Tornado Road.

Dogs rescued, treated

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

