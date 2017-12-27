High speed internet arrives in Harrisonville

HARRISONVILLE — New Era Broadband has announced the launching of High Speed Broadband Internet Service to the residents of Harrisonville and the surrounding area.

The official launch of the service was Dec. 18. David Hannum, founder and owner of New Era Broadband believes that this will be a “tremendous boost” for the people who live in this area.

“The residents of Harrisonville have been at a disadvantage for some time. It’s has been on our radar for a long time, but it’s a challenging place to provide service for. But now, the folks in Harrisonville will be on equal footing with others around the county in terms of Internet options,” said Hannum.

Jason Tillis, Scipio Township Fire Chief states, “One year ago I set out to bring Scipio Township Fire Department closer to that information highway. We needed that information to perform basic operations via online with state and federal governments. David and (the) New Era (Broadband) team has worked tirelessly to bring my department online and our community together more and give our residents another option for basic to advanced Internet needs.”

“This was a great example of the community coming together to fill a need using a public/private partnership,” said Perry Varnadoe, Meigs County Economic Development Director.

“The Meigs County Commissioners, the Community Improvement Corporation, and our office were happy to work with New Era on the project. It fills a public safety need and enhances the broadband capacity in Harrisonville for everyone,” Randy Smith, Meigs County Commissioner added. “We couldn’t be happier for the Harrisonville community. We were thrilled to be able to work with New Era Broadband to bring this much needed service to the area. Connectivity is a great equalizer for economic development, education, and public safety and we hope that this is just one of many future projects that help to bring access to under served areas of Meigs County.”

Hannum also added, “Our office is receiving inquiries from all around the Harrisonville area. It may require additional towers to accommodate the demand. To do this, we’ll need to find additional creative methods to fund the infrastructure.”

New Era Broadband is a Meigs County Corporation that was established in 2007. New Era Broadband is a full service Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) providing Internet data and voice (VoIP) service throughout Meigs County. Currently, they have access points on over 40 towers and are in the process of expanding services into Vinton County.

New Era Broadband offers residential speeds from Basic (1.5Mbps download) all the way up to their Mach 3 Service (20Mbps download). All residential plans are truly unlimited which means no slowdown based on usage and also no hidden fees. Multiple Commercial plans are available and can be tuned to best fit the needs of the business.

New Era Broadband is located at 119 E. Memorial Dr. in Pomeroy and can be reached on the web at www.newerabroadband.com or by phone at 740-992-0620. Office hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.

Information submitted by David Hannum.