Winter arrives in Meigs County

The ponds have frozen over at Kountry Resort Campground and a light snowfall covered the campground’s landscape Wednesday morning. The morning was bitterly cold and the day’s temperatures barely reached 20 degrees. Most of the snow from the morning melted during the day due to a sunshine filled afternoon, but snow still remains in shadowy regions throughout Meigs County as the temperatures continue to drop.

The ponds have frozen over at Kountry Resort Campground and a light snowfall covered the campground’s landscape Wednesday morning. The morning was bitterly cold and the day’s temperatures barely reached 20 degrees. Most of the snow from the morning melted during the day due to a sunshine filled afternoon, but snow still remains in shadowy regions throughout Meigs County as the temperatures continue to drop. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/12/web1_1228.WinterStandAlone.jpg The ponds have frozen over at Kountry Resort Campground and a light snowfall covered the campground’s landscape Wednesday morning. The morning was bitterly cold and the day’s temperatures barely reached 20 degrees. Most of the snow from the morning melted during the day due to a sunshine filled afternoon, but snow still remains in shadowy regions throughout Meigs County as the temperatures continue to drop.