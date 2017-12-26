Eastern School Board approves personnel items

REEDSVILLE —The Eastern Board of Education met this week for its regular meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The following motions were approved:

Approved the minutes of the Nov. 15, 2017 regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of November as submitted.

Approved amendments to the permanent appropriation resolution and to certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved the board entering into executive session.

Approved the following Supplemental Contracts for the 2017-18 school year pending proper certification: Robyn Hawk, Spring Weight Room Coordinator; Josh Fogle, Head Track Coach and Volunteer Indoor Track Coach.

Approved Shelly Caldwell for a medical leave of absence.

Approved Manford Casto as a substitute aide for the 2017-18 school year pending proper certification.

Approved Connie Osborne for a medical leave of absence.

Approved the new/updated/revised/replaced/deleted by laws/policies/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Approved a resolution expressing public purpose for district activities.

Approved Schorr Architect’s proposal for pre-planning services.

Approved Open Enrollment students for the 2017-18 school year.

Approved membership with the Ohio School Board Association Legal Assistance Fund for calendar year 2018.

Approved membership with the Ohio School Board Association for calendar year 2018.

Approved the participation and eligibility of Eastern High School Coaches and Student Athletes in the OATCCC (Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches) Indoor State Championships for the 2017-18 school year.

Approved a Security Service Contract between the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Eastern Local School District retroactive to Aug. 24, 2017.

Nominated Adam Will as President Pro-Term for the 2018 Organizational Meeting.

Appointed Adam Will as President Pro-Term for the 2018 Organizational Meeting.

The organizational meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in the library conference room and will be immediately followed by the regular meeting.