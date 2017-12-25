Meigs Prosecutor: Kanawalsky denied parole

POMEROY —Parole has been denied for a man convicted of murder in 1993.

Joseph Kanawalsky had a parole hearing last month. In 1993, Kanawalsky was convicted of murder and attempted murder and sentenced to fifteen years (plus three years on a firearm specification) to life in prison for murder as well as ten to twenty-five years in prison for attempted murder.

In 1992, Kanawalsky murdered Dyle Bay by shooting him multiple times. Kanawalsky then attempted to murder multiple law enforcement officers, including several Meigs County deputies and the Meigs County Game Warden by firing multiple rounds at them. Kanawalsky also fired upon law enforcement officers from Wood County, West Virginia, who were providing aerial surveillance from a helicopter.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley argued against granting Kanawalsky parole, and said in part, “Kanawalsky murdered Dyle Bay, and if not for the quick response by our brave law enforcement officers, he likely would have murdered three others at that residence that night as well. Kanawalsky had no regard for human life that night, and my office cannot in good faith do anything but vehemently oppose parole for such a killer. Keeping Kanawalsky in prison is the only way to ensure justice continues to be served for Dyle Bay and the other victims in this case. Thus, I convey to you my strongest objection to Joseph Kanawalsky being granted parole for his crimes of murder and attempted murder.”

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Parole Board denied parole for Kanawalsky. Kanawalsky is again scheduled for a parole hearing in September 2020.

Submitted by the office of Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley.

