Pomeroy Council discusses plans for the new year

POMEROY — Pomeroy Village Council discussed upcoming projects and scheduled its first meeting for 2018.

Mayor Don Anderson told the council that the owner of the small car lot on Butternut Avenue is wanting to expand his business to the property beside his car lot. Anderson said the property’s current renter has a trailer on the property that would need to be moved if the property is rented or purchased. Code enforcement officer Alan Miles told Anderson he will find out who the current renter is, how much the property will be to rent or to buy for the car lot expansion, and the cost of taxes on the property. Anderson said that once the council has more information, they will make a resolution on the issue.

Anderson updated the council on the parking lot/riverbank project. He shared that on Dec. 21 a project manager came to Pomeroy with an approved Project Partnership Agreement. Once certain signatures are obtained, the project may begin.

Anderson gave the council members their tentative committee assignments for 2018. He told the council to review the assignments and if they want to adjust the committees they are assigned, they can amend the assignments at their upcoming meeting.

Anderson discussed with the council his plans on reviving the water board. He will be calling each individual to see if they still want to be active on the water board for the new year.

Fiscal Officer Sue Baker introduced ordinance 788 for the Temporary Appropriations of 2018. Council member Maureen Hennessy made a motion to waive the three readings of the ordinances and the council approved. Council member Phil Ohlinger made a motion to adopt the Temporary Appropriations for 2018 and council approved.

The council went into executive session to discuss resolutions on the Pomeroy Police Department’s wage increase and the Mayor’s clerk wage increase.

Council member Nick Michael made a motion to cancel the Jan. 1 meeting and to move the Jan. 15 meeting to Jan. 16 and the council approved.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

