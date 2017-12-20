GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis In Lights at City Park was the inspiration for a new Christmas song and is featured in a music video – both pieces created by local artists utilizing local attractions and homegrown talent.

Musician Devin Henry recently wrote a new song “Fallin’ this Christmas”, which was heavily inspired by his hometown of Gallipolis.

“When I wrote this song, I was sitting in class, and in writing this song all I could keep in my mind was the City Park and the awesome things we have in Gallipolis,” said Henry. “When I wrote this song I kind of wrote it in a way that revolved around the park lighting.”

Henry grew up listening to Christmas music, which he says his mother would start playing the first day of November every year (both his parents are from Point Pleasant, W.Va.). Having a passion for music and the holiday season, Henry sought to write a song about Christmas that was well received and not a cliche.

“I’ve always liked Christmas music and I’ve always wanted to write a Christmas song but the problem with writing Christmas music is, the majority of it is cheesy,” said Henry. “It’s great and all but I didn’t want to write anything that’s cheesy or cliche so in my mind I wanted to write a country song that was Christmas themed.”

Henry is an aspiring musician, pursuing his hobby and sharing his music with others. A graduate of Gallia Academy, he currently attends Otterbein University and is studying to be a nurse. He hopes to share his music with more people. While not his first music video, it is his first at this level of production, thanks to local videographer Matt Brinker.

“When he contacted me about the song and the lyrics originally, the song has a hometown feel,” said Brinker. “It’s about Christmas, and we have the lights in town. That’s a great event I think should be highlighted.”

Everything about the video is themed around Gallipolis and keeping it local. Brinker and Henry are both natives of Gallipolis and the video features Megan Wise as one of the actors. Wise, a former Miss Ohio USA, is from Gallipolis and currently teaches at Meigs Elementary. Almost all of the video shot was taken in the Gallipolis City Park featuring the lights and community.

While the video shooting took about three days, planning and coordination took about a month and a half. Projects like these are important to the local economy because of the means of social media and communication, according to Brinker. He also explained that he felt the community is on the brink of growing substantially, and he wants to be a part of that.

Henry is excited about his future, and how playing music will be a part of that, but for the present he is proud of his hometown and where he is from.

“I’d like to thank the community for supporting my crazy process. Without the support of my hometown I wouldn’t be able to pursue this. I can always count on Gallia County,” said Henry.

Devin Henry (left) and Jacob Lones performed "Fallin' this Christmas" at the Gallipolis in Lights opening night event, which was featured in Henry's recently released music video shot by Matt Brinker.

Local artists feature Gallipolis In Lights

