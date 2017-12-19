Pomeroy hears about electrical aggregation

POMEROY — A representative from Palmer Energy company recently presented information about electrical aggregation to the Pomeroy Village Council.

Bob Snavely, of Palmer Energy, is a representative based out of Toledo. Snavely explained to the council that Palmer Energy started in the 1980’s and is an independent consultant for large industrial style companies. He said that Palmer Energy is partnered with the Ohio Municipal League and the County Commissioners Associations of Ohio.

Snavely expressed that with government aggregations the benefits come from the grouping together of the community. The more individuals that participate in the program, the better the discount they receive. He said that around $100 can be saved in a household yearly.

Snavely walked the council through the process of instilling electrical aggregation in the community. He explained that first the council must write up a resolution to have electrical aggregation on the ballot for May elections. Snavely highly advised that the council holds an informational public meeting. He expressed how prudent it was for people in the community to understand why they should vote for electrical aggregation. Snavely continued that once the resolution is passed through council, there will be two public hearings, then a governance plan must be made. Once the governance plan is approved by the council, the paperwork is submitted to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Snavely continued that letters will then be sent out to the residents of the village offering them an option out of the program that must be done within 21 days. He said a second letter will then be sent to ensure the resident wants to opt out of the program. Snavely shared that post ballot, the process will take 4 to 5 months.

Snavely will be returning for the upcoming council meeting on Jan. 16 and Mayor Don Anderson said the council will vote on a resolution at this meeting.

