Donating to the cause(s)

POMEROY — The season of giving continues in Meigs County.

Each holiday season for the past 12 years, through donations of its members, the Meigs County Chapter 5300 of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association (OCSEA) has donated money to three organizations in the county. 2017 was no different, as representatives from the Meigs County Council on Aging and the River of Life Care Closet were on hand to receive checks from the union members.

Chapter President Shane Milhoan and member David Edwards presented checks to Rhonda Rathburn, from the Council on Aging and Meals on Wheels; and to Anita Hajivandi, from the River of Life Care Closet. A third check will be presented to the Meigs Cooperative Parish.

All three organizations provide help to those in the community who need a hand, from the elderly to those who simply need help filling their pantries. The Meigs Council on Aging is located on Memorial Drive, the Cooperative Parish is located on Mulberry Avenue, and the River of Life Care Closet is located at the River of Life Church on State Route 124, close to Meigs Elementary.

OCSEA members make annual donations

By Jessica Marcum Special to the Sentinel

Jessica Marcum is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

