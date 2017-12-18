Honoring the Flag

POMEROY — A flag disposal box was recently installed in the Meigs County Courthouse to allow for the proper disposal of the American Flag.

Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 members John Hood and Bill Spaun were present at the a recent commissioner meeting where the box was introduced.

The box was given to the commissioners after they recently joined the National Association of Counties (NACo). The box will be located at the courthouse, with the American Legion Post 39 conducting a proper disposal of the flags.

Hood and Spaun explained that Post 39 conducts the disposal of the flags, with local boys scouts also joining in the process to learn about the proper disposal.

In other recent business, David Glass from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently presented the commissioners with a check in the amount of $2,77.04 as part of the trees to textbooks program. Through the program, the sell of timber on state forest property results in funds being distributed to the school district, township and county where the forest is located. In addition to the funds to the county, $2,777.04 was distributed to Olive Township and $5,554.08 to Eastern Local School District.

The commissioners approved the appointment of Dawn Burden to the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities at the request of Supt. Kay Davis. Burden’s term will run Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2021.

The appointment of Donna Boyd to the Meigs County Library Board was approved at the recommendation of Director Kristi Eblin. Boyd’s term will run Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2024, replacing George Harris who did not wish to be reappointed to the seat.

A housing contract was approved with Highland County at a rate of $55 per day per prisoner.

The commissioners regretfully accepted the resignation of clerk April Burnem effective on Dec. 15. Burnem stated that she is leaving the position to spend more time with her family which recently expanded as Burnem and her husband received custody of two of the family’s grandchildren.

Grants Administrator Betsy Entsminger will fill the vacancy left by Burnem, and will serve as clerk for the commissioners while maintaining her position as grants administrator for the county.

The transfer of money was approved from numerous funds to balance the books for 2017.

The Meigs County Courthouse and associated offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 in observance of Christmas, as well as Jan. 1 for New Years Day.

Commissioners Tim Ihle, Randy Smith and Mike Bartrum welcome an American Flag disposal box from Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 members John Hood and Bill Spaun. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/12/web1_12.14-Flag-Box20171212202923439-1.jpg Commissioners Tim Ihle, Randy Smith and Mike Bartrum welcome an American Flag disposal box from Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 members John Hood and Bill Spaun.

Disposal box available at courthouse

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.