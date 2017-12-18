Food drive gives back in a big way

MEIGS COUNTY — A recent food drive organized by a middle school student and his step mom collected more than 900 food items for the local veterans outreach.

Heather Brooks and Payton VanInwagen came up with the idea to collect food items for the Meigs Veteran’s Outreach food pantry as a way to give back during the holiday season.

“Payton set the goal at collecting 500 items — our “small” way at giving back this year for Veteran’s Day,” said Brooks.

“We were able to meet new people who were generous enough to contact us so that they could donate to the food drive. Wendy’s offered to be a drop-off location which really helped us reach our goal. So thankful to every donation, big and small, extra thank you to Perry Davis, Andrea VanInwagen, and Mark Porter for your generous donations. Larry and Betty Churchheus, owners of the Outreach, were so grateful for all that was donated,” said Brooks of the successful food drive.

“We exceeded our goal by a long shot – collecting more than 900 items. Thank you for making this such a success – we look forward to doing it again next year for Veteran’s Day,” Brooks concluded.

Payton VanInwagen and Heather Brooks are pictured with some of the donations for the Veteran's Outreach food pantry. Brooks said that all of the donations would not fit in one photo.

