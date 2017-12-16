First Meigs candidate files for 2018 primary

MEIGS COUNTY — It will soon be election time again, with the first candidate for county office already submitting his petition.

Commissioner Tim Ihle filed his petition for reelection last week to run as a Republican in the May 2018 primary election. Ihle is currently serving his second term as one of Meigs County’s three commissioners.

In addition to Ihle’s commissioner seat, county-wide positions up for election in 2018 are Auditor, Common Pleas Judge and County Court Judge. The positions are currently held by Mary Byer-Hill (Auditor), Carson Crow (Common Pleas Judge) and Steve Story (County Court Judge).

The filing deadline for partisan candidate for commissioner, auditor and common pleas judge is 4 p.m. on Feb. 7. According to the board of elections, the filing deadline for county court judge is Aug. 8 at 4 p.m.

Feb. 7 is also the deadline for all local levies and issues for the May ballot.

Central committee seats will also be voted on in the primary election in 2018.

Statewide races in the 2018 primary include the U.S. Senate seat held by Sherrod Brown, U.S. Representative, Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer and Auditor. State Representative will also be voted on in the primary.

Petitions can be filed anytime up until the deadlines.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

