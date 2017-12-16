Posted on by

The Silver Bridge : Gallia remembers


Visitors to the Gallipolis Bossard Library Bridge Memorial event listen to an original recording of a radio news broadcast form the day of the Silver Bridge Collapse.


Dean Wright | OVP

State Representative Ryan Smith, event speaker at left, shares some words with members of the audience.


Dean Wright | OVP

From left to right, Bossard Library Director Debbie Saunders sits with Gallia Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Marianne Campbell and Gallia Convention and Visitors Bureau Assistant Director Kaitlynn Halley. State Representative Ryan Smith addresses the crowd.


Dean Wright | OVP

Members of the audience turn on candle lights for the reading of the names of the Silver Bridge Collapse victims.


Dean Wright | OVP

Angelique Toler shared a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”


Dean Wright | OVP

Marianne Campbell, left, and Debbie Saunders, right, read the names of the victims who passed in the Silver Bridge Collapse.


Dean Wright | OVP

