Racine Council approves resolutions

RACINE — Racine Village Council approved a pair of resolutions during its recent meeting.

The first resolution authorized Mayor Scott Hill to apply for funding through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for development of new and existing sidewalks in the village.

As the village must have plans in place prior to applying for the grant funding, council approved the hiring of Pickering Associates to complete the plans.

The second resolution approved Christmas bonuses for employees of the village, with $15 for full-time employees and $75 for part-time employees.

State Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) attended the council meeting, discussing the needs of the village and the area. Edwards advised that he would work with and for the village on capital improvement funding.

Hill reported that the mower with the various attachments purchased with excess funds from the water project has been delivered and that the dump truck should be delivered by the end of the year. It was explained to the newly elected council members in attendance — Kevin Dugan and Ashli Peterman — that the mower and the truck were purchased with the grant money from the project. The village is obligated to pay a certain amount on the loan even though bids on the project were under estimate, allowing the items to be purchased without any additional expense.

Since the water line and meter project has been completed, Hill reported to council that every water hook-up in the village is now metered. Village administrator John Holman as calculated the amount of water pumped and treated and how many gallons were sold. Water loss has been reduced from 5 percent to 1.7 percent, which is a tremendous savings to the village. This also reduces the electricity used and the cost of chemicals for treatment.

Fines collected in November included $30 to the state and $283 to the village.

Attending the meeting were council members Robert Beegle, Ron Clark, Chad Hubbard, Jeff Morris and Ian Wise; Mayor Hill and Fiscal Officer Janet Krider.

The next council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Information submitted by councilman Robert Beegle.