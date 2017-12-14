Meigs Board recognizes students; approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items and recognized students of the month for both November and December during a recent meeting.

Ryan Mahr was elected as the president pro tempore for the organizational meeting to be held on Jan. 9.

The Anthem Dental Plan premium increase to $65 per employee per month was approved.

A resolution was adopted re-establishing the Meigs Local School District Premium Only Plan effective Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018 as administered by American Fidelity.

A salary increase was approved for wellness/facilities manager Aaron Oliphant, effective Jan. 1.

Leah Rochester was approved as a substitute teacher. Dean Wagner was hired as an after-school teacher through the 21st Century Grant.

John Sharp, Heike Perko, Julie Randolph, Kimberly Barrett and Elizabeth Massie were approved as chaperones for the eighth grade trip.

The resignation of Ron Mullins as custodian at the middle school was accepted for retirement purposes.

The board approved membership in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund for the calendar year 2018 at a cost of $250.

Minutes of the previous meeting were approved as presented. The financial report and bills were approved.

Students of the month recognized for November and December were as follows: Meigs High School — Madison Ackerman, Noah Anderson, Brian Ackley, Josh Smith, Justin Searls, Zach Bartrum, Emily Myers and Olivia Goble; Meigs Middle School — Chase Belcher, Alexis Medley, Owen McClure, Aaliyah Ogdin, Ashton Jude, Hailea Hallowell, Chloe McKinney, Logan McGee, Presleigh Colwell, Brody Butcher, Taylor Bartrum and Avery Patterson; Meigs Intermediate School — Zach Goble, Rebecca Young, Brogan Wamsley, Harleigh Boring, Tucker Justus, Madison Vernon, Emilee Smarr, Hayden Jones, Ava Horn, Hunter Snyder, Brandon Johnson and Braelynn Shupe; Meigs Primary School — Jeremiah Martin, Isabella Davenport, Easton Williams, Kolysn Jenkins, Colt Dodson, Emi Vickers, Taylor Varian, Lauren Ewing, Colton Maue, Juliet Arnott and Makynleigh Johnson.

Board members present were Ryan Mahr, Heather Hawley, Roger Abbott and Todd Snowden.

Students of the month in attendance at the recent meeting are pictured with board student achievement liaison Heather Hawley.