Middleport Council makes resolutions for ‘18

MIDDLEPORT — The village council approved new ordinances for the new year at its recent meeting.

Council member Emerson Heighton made a motion for the second reading of ordinance 232-17 regarding the policy coverage for employees’ spouses which states an employee’s spouse will only be eligible for coverage if the person has no other means of insurance coverage and the council approved. Heighton made a motion to waive the other readings and to approve the ordinance and the council agreed.

Village administrator Joe Woodall brought forth ordinance 235-17 to turn the marina into an archery shooting range and ordinance 256-17 for him to apply for grant funding. Woodall shared he has spoken with Chris Gilkey who is in favor of the project and up to $20,000 can be spent on all of the amenities necessary to build a shooting range. Woodall has contacted Dan Thomas to get accurate dimensions for a range as well. Council member Shawn Rice made a motion to approve the first reading of ordinance 235-17and the council approved. Council member Doug Dixon made a motion to waive the other readings and to approve the ordinance and the council agreed. Rice made a motion to approve the first reading of ordinance 236-17 and the council approved. Dixon made a motion to waive the other readings and to approve the ordinance and the council agreed.

Woodall discussed the use of asphalt being used in place of the brick on Main Street after the sewer project is complete. Mayor Sandy Iannarelli insisted the village needs to be involved in the decision, so a public meeting will be held in January to discuss the pros and cons of replacing Main street with brick or asphalt.

Police Chief Bruce Swift requested a holiday bonus of the police department. Swift suggested $100 for full time employees and $75 for part time employees. Dixon made a motion to approve the holiday bonuses for the police department and the council agreed. Iannarelli requested her mayor’s staff to receive a holiday bonus as well, her full-time employee with $100 and her part-time employee with $75. Heighton made a motion to approve the holiday bonuses for the mayor’s staff and the council agreed.

Building inspector Mike Hendrickson informed the council that Santa will be returning to Middleport’s Village Hall on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Iannarelli added donations for the toy drive can still be dropped off at village hall until Dec.18.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

