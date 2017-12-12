A visit with Santa

POMEROY — Kids at the Pomeroy Library on Saturday morning got a special treat with breakfast and a visit from Santa.

The library’s River View Room was turned into an area for kids to sit and tell Santa what is on their Christmas list for this year. While some recited their list from memory, others brought their list to send back to the North Pole with Santa.

For those not quite as fond of the man in the red suit, the glass windows of the room provided a barrier to see Santa without actually being in the same room.

As the Christmas season approaches, the library has many more opportunities for kids to take part in.

Gingerbread house making will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

During the week of Dec. 18, the library will host a Christmas movie series, concluding the week with the Polar Express party.

The movie lineup is as follows:

Dec. 18 — How the Grinch Stole Christmas;

Dec. 19 — Little Women;

Dec. 20 — Miracle on 34th Street;

Dec. 21 — The Santa Clause;

Dec. 22 — Polar Express.

All movies begin at 1 p.m. hot cocoa will be served.

The Polar Express party will be held following the movie on Dec. 22. Watch the movie in your pajamas, while having hot cocoa and sugar cookies. Stay for crafts and activities after the film.

Through the end of the year, the library will continue its annual “Food for Fines” program, allowing library patrons to donate non-perishable food items to pay for their fines. Each food item is equal to $1 off of fines. Items are distributed to local food pantries.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

