For the Record

Meigs Probate Court

Marriage Licenses

POMEROY — Marriage licenses were recently issued in Meigs County Probate Court to the following couples:

Cory James Whitlatch and Deanna Marie Cundiff, both of Middleport;

Brian Lee Parsons and Melisa Jeanne Hoover, both of Syracuse;

Brody Allen Peyton of Langsville and Brandy Lyn Smith of Lothian, Maryland;

Zachary Lee Arms and Sierra Dawn Jackson, both of Middleport;

Jeremy Keith Allen Honaker and Amanda Nicole Barkey, both of Pomeroy;

David Allen Maxson and Rebekah Anne Mears, both of Reedsville;

Derek Robert Griffin and Emily Loren Fields, both of Pomeroy;

Johnathan Adam Brunton and Megan Michelle Smith, both of Middleport;

James Dexter Harris Jr. and Chelcie Dawn Mullins, both of Long Bottom;

Jackie Oliver of Middleport and Carol Ann Kells of Erlanger, Kentucky;

Anthony Wayne Pearce and Jennifer Lynn Roth, both of Syracuse;

Joshua Anthony Smith and Cassandra Michelle Patterson, both of Long Bottom;

Edward Grayson Hendricks and Courtney Marie Burnem, both of Syracuse;

Cory Anthony Mckenzie and Megan Elizabeth Hicks, both of Albany;

Luis Arnaldo Rodriguez and Abby Jane Stewart, both of Syracuse;

Ronald E. Mccollum II and Rachel Lynn Brinker, both of Pomeroy;

Brayden Robert Kopec of Middleport and Alishia Cheyenne Foster of Pomeroy;

Andrew Keith Smeck of Racine and Stephanie Michelle Berryman of Gallipolis.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Day Shift

Nov. 12

Theft — Deputy Stewart took a report from a female who reported that her license plates was stolen from her vehicle sometime overnight. The plates have been entered into NCIC and the investigation is on-going.

Miscellaneous — Deputies served three court papers and registered one sex offender.

Nov. 13

Alarm — Sgt. Patterson responded to an alarm at a residence on Old State Route 346. The residence was checked, and everything appeared to be secure. Unknown cause for the alarm activation.

Identity theft — Sgt Patterson is investigating a report of identity theft. A woman reported she recently got information where someone had opened a pay pal account in her name. The account had been opened for some time but just recently had charges posted to the account. The incident remains under investigation.

Nov. 14

Theft — Deputy Hupp took a report from Family Dollar in Rutland about a possible shoplifter. A suspect has been identified, and the incident remains under investigation.

Nov. 15

Burglary — Deputy Campbell received a call burglary call at a home near Darwin. Multiple items along with cash were stolen. The incident remains under investigation.

Disorderly — Deputies responded to Hills Sunoco in reference to a disorderly female. The female had left prior to our arrival.

Unruly juvenile — Deputy Patterson responded to Southern Elementary School on a report of an unruly juvenile. Upon arriving at the classroom, Deputy Patterson spoke with the juvenile who was still causing problems and was taken into custody and transported to juvenile court. Charges are pending.

Breaking and entering — Deputy Campbell is investigating a report filed about someone breaking into a building and stealing cash and bottles. If anyone has any information about this incident call 740-992-3371.

Theft — Deputy Campbell responded to Family Dollar in Rutland on a report of a shoplifter. Deputy Campbell arrived and caught the suspect in the parking lot, who admitted to taking the item in question. The manager did not want charges filed.

Alarm — Deputy Stacy responded to an alarm at a residence on Ganaway Road. When Deputy Stacy arrived, he was met by a neighbor, they checked the residence, and everything appeared secure. Unknown cause of the alarm activation.

Nov. 16

Neighbor dispute — A female came to the sheriff’s office in reference to a neighbor dispute. A report was taken, and the matter has been closed.

Illegal burning — Deputies spoke with a male about a neighbor who is allegedly burning illegally. The matter remains under investigation.

Unruly juvenile — SRO Patterson handled a call at Southern Elementary in reference to an unruly juvenile. Charges are pending in Meigs County Juvenile Court.

Nov. 18

Domestic dispute — Deputies were called to residence on Skinner Road in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, one of the parties involved had left and the other half refused to cooperate.

Nov. 19

Court Papers — Deputies served three court papers.

Sex Offender — Deputies registered one sex offender.

Nov. 20

Theft — Sgt Patterson is investigating a theft reported by a Middleport man. He reported a family member had been staying with them and now he is missing a chainsaw and Marine Corps vest. The suspect has been identified and charges may be filed.

Theft — Sgt. Patterson is investigating the theft of a firearm from a resident of Middleport. He reported he noticed the firearm missing during a recent move. The last time the firearm was seen was approximately a year ago. The firearm has been entered into NCIC and ran through the local pawn shops.

Nov. 21

Medical alarm — Deputy Stewart responded to a medical alarm on Burdette Road along with medic units. They could not get anyone to answer the door, so entry was made into the residence. They did not locate anyone in the residence. Unknown cause for the alarm activation.

Court papers — Deputies served 21 court papers.

Nov. 22

Complaint — Sgt. Patterson responded to Syracuse Post Office after receiving a complaint of an individual sleeping inside. The subject was located and taken to a residence in Racine.

Fraud — Deputy Barnhart is investigating a report of fraud from the Department of Job and Family Services. According to the report two subjects have been filing fraudulent paperwork to receive reimbursement payments from the state in the amount of $64,658. The case is still under investigation and charges will be filed.

Court papers — Deputies served three court papers.

Stolen vehicle — A deputy responded to a call of a stolen vehicle from a residence from Success Road. An investigation resulted in the recovery of the vehicle from Athens County. Further investigation is pending in this matter.

Items recovered — Sgt. Griffin spoke with a homeowner on Hysell Run Road in reference to some narcotics that he had found on his property. The items were recovered and brought back to the Sheriff’s Office and destroyed.

Nov. 23

Vandalism — Deputy Campbell responded to a residence near Rutland in reference to property vandalism. The victim did not wish to file charges, but would wanted a report completed for future reference.

Nov. 25

Prowler — Deputies were called to Route 7 Auto Sales in reference to a prowler call. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate anyone.

Custody issue — Deputy Campbell answered a call in reference to a child custody. Upon arrival, one of the parties had left the scene. No further action was deemed necessary.

Nov. 30

Domestic — Deputies responded to a residence in Reedsville for a possible domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined that no physical altercation had taken place and both parties agreed to separate for the remainder of the day.

Misuse of credit card — Sgt. Griffin received is investigating a call for misuse of a credit card. The victim stated that someone had used her credit card information to purchase multiple items from Amazon. A report was taken, and the victim was advised to make contact with her bank.

Unruly person — SRO Patterson handled a call at Southern High School of an unruly female. The incident remains under investigation.