Light show makes Star Mill Park festive

RACINE — A town’s popular Christmas light show has moved to Star Mill Park for this holiday season.

The Thorla Family Light Show began on Dec. 1 and will run nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Dec. 31. At the premier of the show, volunteers gave out cookies, popcorn, and hot cocoa and guests could get their pictures taken with Santa. Volunteers were also accepting donations from guests to help support next year’s show.

“I like the lights at Christmas time,” said Braxton Thorla, coordinator of The Thorla Family Light Show. “Christmas lights bring families together. People always want to go somewhere during the holidays to see lights, now they have somewhere else to go.”

Thorla had taken the reigns of decorating his family home for several years now and this year decided to move the show to a larger location.

“The show was getting a little big for my house and I thought it would be nice here on display at the park,” he said.

Thorla shared he would like to make this an annual event for Racine. He is involved with the Racine Area Community Organization and expressed fellow members of the organization were of great assistance to him making this light show possible. He was thankful for the help and support he received from his family and friends.

Gina Hill, of RACO, welcomed guests to the event. She shared Thorla was excited to have the ability to expand his light show and was impressed with the turnout.

The show’s lights follow the rhythm of holiday songs. A techno version of, “Amazing Grace,” begins the show which leads into, “Do You Hear What I Hear,” followed by, “Music Dance Box,” and ending with two Trans Siberian Orchestra pieces.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

