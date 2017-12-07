Meigs County Community Fund opens inaugural grant round

POMEROY — The Meigs County Community Fund is pleased to announce that it is currently accepting grant applications for projects serving Meigs County.

“The Meigs County Community Fund is excited to open this inaugural grant round to organizations serving the Meigs County community,” said Jennifer Sheets, a committee member of the Meigs County Community Fund. “The Meigs County Community Fund is here to create opportunities for Meigs County citizens and communities and this grant round is our first chance.”

For this grant round, up to $5,000 in funding is available for projects across five areas — arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. At this time, the Meigs County Community Fund does not accept applications for any event sponsorships or sports-related requests.

Applications will be accepted from now until Jan. 16, 2018. To receive full consideration for funding, grant requests must include a completed application. Applications are available online at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs and must be postmarked by Jan. 16, 2018 and mailed to PO Box 109, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. Grant recipients will be notified by March 15, 2018 and all grantees will be required to submit a final report at the conclusion of the project.

The Meigs County Community Fund Family of Fund is a local community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO). The Meigs County Community Fund provides a way for anyone to give back to the community and invest in nonprofits, schools, and community organizations through grants.

If you have any questions regarding this grant opportunity or the Meigs County Community Fund, please contact the Foundation at 740-753-1111 or www.AppalachianOhio.org.

The Meigs County Community Fund was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County. The Meigs County Community Fund works to attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequests to benefit the broader community.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Grant applications due Jan. 16