Tuba Christmas comes to Ariel

GALLIPOLIS — Musicians from all over the region will be gathering this Saturday at the historic Ariel Opera House in Gallipolis for the annual Ariel Merry TubaChristmas.

This 2 p.m. concert is part of a nationwide celebration of low brass music created by Harvey Phillips. Now in its 44th year, Merry TubaChristmas is presented in over 250 cities throughout the U.S. and in several foreign countries. In an unusual turn of events, the concert itself is free to everyone but the participants pay to perform as per the request of Phillips himself to provide funding to continue the tradition throughout the country.

Phillips was inspired to create TubaChristmas as an annual event honoring his teacher, the late great tubist William J. Bell who was born on Christmas day in 1902. Every Christmas season, tuba and euphonium players of all ages gather to pay respect to the artists and teachers who represent their heritage. Every TubaChristmas performance features traditional Christmas carols especially arranged for low brass by American composer Alec Wilder who died on Christmas Eve 1980. Through Wilder, TubaChristmas concerts pay tribute to composers who have embraced these instruments with solo and ensemble compositions.

TubaChristmas ensembles attract players from 8 to 80.

No tickets are needed for this free event at the Ariel located at 426 Second Avenue in downtown Gallipolis. For more information, visit arieltheatre.org and participants are encouraged to register online for the event.

