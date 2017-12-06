Ohio fugitive arrested in Mason Co.

WOOSTER, Ohio — Police say a fugitive suspected of shooting at officers in Ohio during a high-speed chase has been arrested.

Wooster police say James Schmidt, who’s also known as Bubba, was arrested Tuesday evening near Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, when police spotted him leaving a pawn shop. A woman was with him.

The Orrville man was wanted on warrants for crimes including assault.

Police say he was spotted at a Walmart early Tuesday morning and fled in a vehicle when authorities tried to stop him.

Schmidt allegedly fired at Wooster police and Wayne County sheriff’s deputies, hitting several vehicles. There were no serious injuries.

A news release from the Wooster Police Department regarding the initial incident states, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, the Wooster Police Department received information that a known fugitive from justice, James “Bubba” Schmidt was seen at the Wooster Wal-Mart. Officers of the Wooster Police Department went to the area in an attempt to apprehend Schmidt, who, upon seeing the officers, reportedly got into a vehicle with a female subject and led officers on a high speed pursuit through Wayne County. At one point during the pursuit, Schmidt allegedly fired rounds at the pursuing officers striking several marked police vehicles. The vehicle pursuit ended when Schmidt lost control of the vehicle in a field near Orrville. Schmidt fled from the vehicle, and again fired rounds at the pursuing officers. One officer from the Wooster Police Department did return fire however Schmidt escaped and fled into the county. Thankfully, no officers or citizens were seriously injured in this incident.

Schmidt had multiple felony warrants for his arrest, prior to the Dec. 5 incident, including, assault; aggravated menacing; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle; carrying a concealed weapon; weapons under disability; resisting arrest; and obstruction of official business

More charges will be forthcoming from the most recent incident, the news release states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.