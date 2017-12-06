Coolville man indicted for abduction, domestic violence

POMEROY — Following his arrest on Monday evening, a Coolville man was indicted on several felony and misdemeanor charges on Wednesday by a Meigs County Grand Jury.

David O. McCormick, 45, of State Route 681, Coolville, was indicted on two counts of abduction, third-degree felonies; two fourth-degree misdemeanor counts of domestic violence; one first-degree misdemeanor count of domestic violence and two counts of resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanors.

McCormick was arrested by Meigs County sheriff’s deputies on Monday evening after he allegedly threatened to harm his parents with a gun.

According to previous Sentinel reports, the sheriff’s office received a call around 5:30 p.m. on Monday of a possible hostage situation at the residence McCormick resides at with his elderly parents.

Sergeant Don Mohler coordinated deputies to a staging area and met with the daughter of an elderly couple (ages 81 and 77), who advised that her brother was allegedly holding their parents against their will by gunpoint and has been making threats to harm them.

Deputies were able to go to the residence in that unmarked vehicle and were able to enter the residence through a rear door without being detected and take McCormick into custody. McCormick then became combative and began resisting while being escorted to a patrol vehicle. At the time of his arrest, McCormick had a loaded shotgun beside him.

After interviewing the parents, it was also discovered that McCormick’s wife had been at the residence earlier that day and had left after McCormick had allegedly assaulted her and threatened both her and his parents with the shotgun.

Contact was made with McCormick’s wife who confirmed what had been going on that day. Deputies had Meigs EMS come to the residence and check out the elderly couple. Although shaken from the incident, both were found to be uninjured.

Also indicted on Wednesday were the following individuals:

Donald Bing, 35, Middleport, Ohio, for failure to appear, a felony of the fourth degree;

Dana Copley, 31, of Pomeroy, Ohio, for failure to register change of address, a felony of the fourth degree;

Erica Lavender, 30, of Mullins, South Carolina, for non-support of dependents, a felony of the fifth degree;

Thomas Minshall, 50, of Thurman, Ohio, for non-support of dependents, a felony of the fifth degree;

David Nance, Jr., 36, of Portsmouth, Ohio, for failure to appear, a felony of the fourth degree;

Emily Smith, 28, of Rutland, Ohio, for theft, a felony of the fifth degree;

Dana Snider, 39, of Kernsville, North Carolina, for non-support of dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

These cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge I. Carson Crow.

Grand Jury indicts eight

