Chief tells council about Cops for a Cure

MIDDLEPORT — A local police department is preparing to host their first fundraising event for their newly established cancer awareness group.

Middleport Police Chief Bruce Swift approached village council last week about their cancer awareness group, Cops for a Cure, that the Middleport Police Department recently started. The group is comprised of employees within the department who have witnessed the devastation of cancer.

“What this is all about is to promote cancer awareness and research,” expressed Swift. “Several of us at the police department have been effected by it either personally or through loved one or friends.”

Cops for a Cure will be having their first fundraising event on Dec. 15. The Middleport Police Department will be making chicken noodle dinners for $7 a piece. The entire meal consists of chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, and a roll. The meals must be pre-ordered by Dec. 8. Volunteers at the event will deliver meals to businesses within five miles of the police department between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All other meals must be picked up personally during this time.

All proceeds of this event will go towards cancer research. The primary goal of Cops for a Cure is to educate the public about cancer and raise money for the continued research of finding a cure to defeat this disease. Swift added that he does not want the group to be involved with politics, but rather focus on their goal of education and research.

Swift shared that Officer Mike Oliver has started a Cops for a Cure Facebook page and wants his community to like and share this page to spread the word of this group to gain support.

For any questions regarding this event contact Swift at (740) 508-0622.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

