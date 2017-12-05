Local children have cookies and punch with Frozen characters

POMEROY — Disney’s Frozen characters Elsa and Olaf visited Wolfe Mountain Entertainment to have cookies and punch with local children this past Friday.

Cookies and Punch with Elsa and Olaf was an outreach event hosted by Meigs County Early Intervention to help spread the word about the services this agency has to offer. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the children were able to interact with Elsa, Olaf, and Santa. Activities such as a coloring center and various games ending with a prize were available to the children. The children also received a special gift from Santa.

“Since this is our first event,” said Meigs County Early Intervention Service Coordinator Katie Anderson, “we decided we would bring the holidays early to the kids.” Anderson shared she chose Elsa and Olaf as her special guests because children are so fond of the pair. She also wanted the children to receive a gift from Santa and have plenty of activities to stay entertained during the event. Anderson expressed her goal of the event was to help educate people about the services and resources available with the agency.

Meigs County Early Intervention focuses on children aged zero-3. Anderson shared that parents can have their children evaluated by the agency if they have concerns their child may be developmentally delayed. The agency provides over 17 early intervention services such as service coordination, special instruction, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

Anderson plans on hosting similar outreach events every four months and there will be different characters for the children to see and different games for the children to play. She is also planning a larger event in the summer with Hopewell Health Center and Meigs County Health Department.

Service coordinator at Meigs County Early Intervention Katie Anderson with Santa and Olaf. Riley Laudermilt and Heavenly Dickens with Olaf.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

