Man sentenced to prison for assault on officer

POMEROY — A Pomeroy man was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday to assault of a peace officer.

Mark A. Gard, 43, of Pomeroy, was scheduled for jury trial on Tuesday on charges of assault of a peace officer and attempted escape, both fourth-degree felonies.

With the potential jury pool waiting outside the courtroom, Gard entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution which called for him to plead guilty to assault of a peace officer, with the attempted escape charge dismissed.

Gard was sentenced to 16 months in prison (the maximum on the charge is 18 months) by Judge I. Carson Crow, who followed the recommendation presented by the prosecution and defense.

Gard reportedly tried to escape custody while being taken from the courthouse to the sheriff’s office earlier this year, with the deputy involved suffering a knee injury which requiredsurgery.

Victim Advocate Theda Petrasko stated that the officer felt the injury occurred as part of his line of duty. The deputy has been off work since the injury and it is not known when he will be able to return to the job.

The deputy was in agreement with the plea deal, stated Petrasko.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

