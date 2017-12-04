Pomeroy man sentenced to 18 months prison

POMEROY — A Pomeroy man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday after previously pleading guilty to an amended charge of assault.

Russell E. Starcher, 57, of Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy, was indicted in June on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, one charge was amended to assault, a fourth-degree felony, with the other charge dismissed.

Both the defense and prosecution stated a sentencing recommendation of five years community control.

Defense attorney Tommy Saunders argued that Starcher had acted in self-defense when he fired a bow and arrow at a window of a vehicle. The arrow struck the window and also hit the man inside the vehicle in the neck area causing him to require medical attention.

Saunders stated that the victim in the case had previously shown a gun to Starcher and it was reasonable for Starcher to believe that the victim had a gun in the vehicle.

Starcher previously stated in court that the victim in the case was alleged to have been supplying Starcher’s wife with drugs and Starcher wanted to man to stay away from his property.

In sentencing Starcher, Judge I. Carson Crow stated that the offense for which Starcher had pleaded guilty was an offense of violence for which he was not amiable to community control. In addition to the 18 month prison sentence, Starcher was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the victim.

As part of the plea agreement, the state agreed not to indict Starcher regarding marijuana allegedly located at the residence at the time of the incident.

Starcher was remanded to the custody of the sheriff’s office following Monday’s hearing.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

