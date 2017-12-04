Images of Middleport’s Christmas festivities

Free carriage rides by Mike Roach and company.

Meigs Marauder Marching band performing in the parade.

Meigs County Council on Aging wishing a Merry Grinchmas.

Daisy Troop #1458 members dressed as reindeer.

Community band performs Christmas tunes.

The Arbors at Pomeroy volunteers handing out candy.

Mayor Sandy Iannarelli watching the parade.

Meigs Marauder Marching Band warming up for the parade.

A float for Middleport Ministerial portraying a nativity scene.

The line of firetrucks bringing up the rear of the parade.

Little Mister Meigs County Cade Newland.

Vendors set up at the Christmas Market.

Santa and Mrs. Claus in a horse drawn carriage.

American Legion Post #128 leading the parade.

Girl Scout Troop #1350 members dressed as reindeer.