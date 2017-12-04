Posted on by

Images of Middleport’s Christmas festivities


Free carriage rides by Mike Roach and company.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

Meigs Marauder Marching band performing in the parade.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

Meigs County Council on Aging wishing a Merry Grinchmas.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

Daisy Troop #1458 members dressed as reindeer.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

Community band performs Christmas tunes.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

The Arbors at Pomeroy volunteers handing out candy.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

Mayor Sandy Iannarelli watching the parade.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

Meigs Marauder Marching Band warming up for the parade.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

A float for Middleport Ministerial portraying a nativity scene.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

The line of firetrucks bringing up the rear of the parade.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

Little Mister Meigs County Cade Newland.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

Vendors set up at the Christmas Market.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

Santa and Mrs. Claus in a horse drawn carriage.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

American Legion Post #128 leading the parade.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

Girl Scout Troop #1350 members dressed as reindeer.


Erin Perkins | Sentinel

