Christmas came early for Middleport village

MIDDLEPORT — A day full of holiday activities spread Christmas cheer throughout Middleport this past weekend.

The Middleport Community Association held its annual Christmas celebration on Saturday. The day consisted of a Christmas market, horse drawn carriage rides, a community band concert, a parade, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“We decided we would make it an all day event of holiday festivities,” said Debbie Gerlach president of the MCA. She shared the primary goal of this event is to bring people into the village to celebrate the Christmas season.

The Christmas market was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverbend Arts Council Building. Several independent sellers who rented space from the MCA set up tables filled with their merchandise. The Middleport Fire Department Auxiliary had a concession booth set up for guests and two cash door prizes of $50 were given among the guests who registered for the drawing at the vendors’ tables.

During the Christmas market, free horse drawn carriage rides from Mike Roach and his company were offered outside of the Riverbend Arts Council building from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. . The ride took guests around the block.

The community band performed Christmas tunes for a short time as guests awaited the start of the parade at 4:30 p.m.

The parade had an array of community representation including American Legion Post 128, the Meigs Marauder Marching band, K92.1 radio station, Arbors at Pomeroy, Middleport Ministerial, Meals on Wheels, Meigs Council on Aging, Girl Scout Troop 1350, Daisy Troop 1458, and Little Mister Meigs County Cade Newland. Santa and Mrs. Claus rode along in the horse drawn carriage and a variety of firetrucks brought up the rear.

After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus returned to the Riverbend Arts Council Building to ask the children what gifts they should bring them for Christmas Morning.

