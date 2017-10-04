Swain recognized by Meigs Board

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs Archery team member Easter Swain was recognized by the Meigs Local Board of Education during its recent meeting.

Swain placed first in the 2017 NASP World Tournament held in Orlando, Florida, in July.

During the 2016-17 archery season, Swain was the top scoring female in the Appalachian Archery Conference with an average of 294.2 out of a possible 300. She was not only first among middle school females, but all female shooters which includes elementary and high school as well.

During the archery season, Swain competed in 25 tournaments, placing first in 18 of those events.

In postseason competition, Swain placed first among middle school females at the Ohio NASP Championship in Columbus of 315 opponents, before placing 11th at nationals with a score of 291 out of 300.

She has also placed first among middle school females in the Ohio NASP/IBO Challenge, as well as placing second in the NASP/IBO Outdoor World 3D Challenge and the 3-Star Challenge which included shoots in Kentucky, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Her biggest win came at the NASP Shoots Bullseye World Tournament in Orlando, Florida, where she placed first among the 713 middle school females and was in a three-way tie for first overall out of 1,653 competitors with a score of 295. In the tie-breaker at the World Tournament, Swain shot a perfect 50 to win the overall title.

Swain was presented with a token and certificate by the board’s student liaison Heather Hawley.

In personnel matters, Paul Jewell was hired as the varsity assistant boys basketball coach, Kevin Musser as the 8th grade boys basketball coach and Clinton Stanley as the 7th grade boys basketball coach. Nathan Becker was hired as the middle school wrestling coach.

Carrie Harmon was approved as a substitute secretary.

Rhonda Koch was hired on a purchased service contract for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year to assist with autism testing on an as-needed basis.

John Sharp was approved as the 8th grade class advisor after the board met in executive session, which included Middle School Principal Vickie Jones.

A leave of absence was approved for Intermediate School Librarian Carol Mahr for up to one year in accordance to board policy.

In other business, the board accepted a proposal from Limbach LLC to replace the boiler tubes at the elementary school at a cost of $38,044.

Permanent appropriations were approved in the amount of $30,562,377 as presented by Treasurer Roy Johnson.

The board approved payment in lieu of transportation for the Eckert family at a rate of $250 per enrolled child. The payment will be made in May 2018 based on continued enrollment.

An overnight field trip was approved for eight students to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana from Oct. 24-27 at the request of Vo-Ag instructor Jennifer Dunn.

