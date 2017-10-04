Pomeroy council discusses riverbank, fire trucks

POMEROY — Pomeroy Council adjourned in under two hours Monday, following another dense agenda.

Mayor Don Anderson gave updates on riverbank stabilization, water and wastewater plant inspections, and positive response to early actions by newly appointed Code Enforcement officer Alan Miles.

Anderson said March and November compliance inspections by state agencies found limited violations, and though “any NOV (Notice of Violation) is serious,” the cited problems were mostly items such as riverside signage, rather than safety breaches.

Anderson credited former interim Village Administrator Joe Woodall and current Administrator Joe Witherell for diligent work to stay in compliance, saying the cases were closed by the EPA, meaning all issues were fixed.

In council business, Fred Holmes of Volunteer Energy sought and gained a renewal of Pomeroy’s membership in the energy cooperative program, which allows residents to purchase natural gas through the cooperative and also for the village to sell gas as a product. Pomeroy has been a member since 2009.

Fire Chief Rick Blaettnar spoke to the council on the Salisbury Township contract and a financial path to a new truck.

Middleport and Pomeroy Villages, which share fire protection duties for Salisbury Township, are seeking an equitable split to levy funds raised by the township for that purpose. Blaettnar said the Mayor was now directly involved in the three-way negotiations.

The chief also gained approval to draw up specs and solicit bids, in conjunction with the mayor’s office, for a new fire truck. Though the anticipated cost would be nearly $500,000, Blaettnar noted all other equipment is paid off and the last vehicle purchase was in 2003.

Councilperson Maureen Hennessy summarized the village’s participation in Entrepreneurial Communities Project through the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“The idea is to pull together people who work here, live here, have small businesses here,” and provide resources for local entrepreneurs. Pomeroy is one of seven villages invited to participate as previously reported by The Daily Sentinel. The article can be found at http://www.mydailysentinel.com/news/17236/pomeroy-hears-entrepreneurial-communities-project-pitch.

An executive session to discuss legal issues concluded the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Pomeroy Municipal Building.

By Michael Hart Special to the Sentinel

