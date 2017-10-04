Eastern board approves supplemental contracts

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved supplemental contracts and other agenda items during its recent regular meeting.

Supplemental and pupil activity contracts for the 2017-18 school year were approved as follows: Ashley Roush, assistant varsity girls basketball coach; Jacob Parker, head girls basketball coach; Ethan Steger, volunteer junior high football coach; Jeremey Hill, assistant golf coach; Pat Newland, 9th grade advisor; Krista Johnson, Science Olympiad.

A contract with Buckley Group to provide surveying and engineering design services for the Eastern High School football field improvements project was approved by the board.

The board accepted the resignation of Jennifer Seers as high school cook at the end of the day on Aug. 31. The board authorized payment to Seers for one additional work day on Sept. 1.

The following substitute staff was approved on an as needed basis for the 2017-18 school year: Substitute Aide — Jennifer Huffman, Aleshia Mays, Ashleigh Riddle; Substitute Cook — Aurora Conley, Aleshia Mays, Leigh Ann Mather, Jennifer Seers, Kimberly White; Substitute Secretary — Aurora Conley, Lindsey Grate, Jennifer Huffman, Aleshia Mays, Jennifer Seers; Substitute Custodian — Aurora Conley, Justin Rees; Substitute Teachers: Rachel Burns, Kenneth Green, William James, Wendy Lively, JessicaMarcum, Edward Safranek, Milagros Santoni, Timothy Warner.

Minutes of the previous meeting, financial reports and amendments to the permanent appropriations resolution were approved as submitted.

A contract with VocoVision to provide speech therapy services for Eastern Local School District beginning Sept. 5, 2017 through Oct. 23, 2017, retroactive to Aug. 24, 2017, was approved.

The Eastern Local Archery Club bylaws were approved as presented.

The board approved the 8th grade trip proposal to Washington D.C.

Open enrollment students were approved and/or denied as recommended.

A salary continuation for Judy Lee, up to 39 work days, beginning Aug. 28, 2017, was approved.

The next meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.