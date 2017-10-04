Celebrating Johnny Appleseed

First grade students at Southern Elementary celebrated Johnny Appleseed Day last week making apple sauce with the help of several parents and volunteers. Johnny Appleseed Day honors John Chapman (called Johnny Appleseed) who traveled through a a portion of North America planting apple trees along the way. Places he planted the trees included Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. Sept. 26, his birthday, is typically recognized as Johnny Appleseed Day.

