New equipment installed at Mechanic St. Park

POMEROY — There is a new place to play in the village of Pomeroy, with new playground equipment recently installed in Mechanic Street Park.

It was through donations and grant funding that the park, which had included a skate park and basketball court, has the new playground area with climbing areas and slides.

Mayor Don Anderson explained that the property in the area was part of the land donated by Farmers Bank, with the lumber for the base of the playground donated by Dettwiller’s and the mulch from Facemyer Lumber.

As for the equipment itself, it was funded through the Creating Healthy Communities grant through the Meigs County Health Department.

Anderson said the village is planning to do a survey of the property to see exactly where the property lines are and then to see what else can be added to the area. Possibilities include a shelter house or more equipment.

Laura Cleland, who oversees the Creating Healthy Communities program for the health department, said that the goal of the program is to improve the overall health of the communities in the county.

Cleland said that there are 9-11 projects completed through the program each year in Meigs County.

The Creating Healthy Communities program is in 23 counties in the state of Ohio. Funding for the program comes from the federal level to the Ohio Department of Health and is then divided for the county projects.

“The focus is on healthy eating, active living and a tobacco free environment,” said Cleland. There are also efforts to prevent chronic diseases.

As for how playground equipment fits in to the program, Cleland explained that access to recreational opportunities increased physical activity.

The new equipment was purchased from Play World who also provided the contractors to complete the installation. “They were wonderful to work with,” said Cleland.

Councilwoman Maureen Hennessey said the area provides a place for families to come and spend time, playing on the equipment and having picnics. A port-a-john has also been set up in the area and is being paid for by the Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society for the first year.

Hennessey, looking around the area, said “imagine what could be,” envisioning families spending time in the park with lunch, or playing on the equipment. She also noted that it would be nice to add steps from Mulberry Avenue to the park.

The land donation from Farmers Bank also includes a building which was formerly the Elberfeld’s warehouse.

Anderson explained that the building remains in good condition with a new roof and that the village will look into options for potential uses for the space.

Representatives from the Village of Pomeroy, Meigs County Health Department and Farmers Bank recently gathered at the Mechanic Street Park where new playground equipment had been installed. Pictured are Health Department representatives Leanne Cunningham, Courtney Midkiff and Laura Cleland, Pomeroy representatives Alan Miles, Mark Proffitt, Don Anderson, John Musser and Maureen Hennessy, and Farmers Bank’s Shawn Arnott. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/10/web1_10.4-Pomeroy-Park.jpg Representatives from the Village of Pomeroy, Meigs County Health Department and Farmers Bank recently gathered at the Mechanic Street Park where new playground equipment had been installed. Pictured are Health Department representatives Leanne Cunningham, Courtney Midkiff and Laura Cleland, Pomeroy representatives Alan Miles, Mark Proffitt, Don Anderson, John Musser and Maureen Hennessy, and Farmers Bank’s Shawn Arnott.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

