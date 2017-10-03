MIDDLEPORT — The clients, employees and owners of Inclusions LLC welcomed the public into their new space on Saturday with the grand opening of their Middleport location.

Inclusions, which had previously been located in Pomeroy, recently moved to the former American Legion building in Middleport, located at 435 Williams Street.

The agency provides services to adults with developmental disabilities, giving them a place to spend time and hang out with one another, as well as planning events and outings for the group.

Owner Mary Miller said that Inclusions currently serves 12 clients and employees 17 people in two counties.

Each of the clients have their own space on the wall in the main room to decorate to represent their own personal interests. Their are flags and signs representing sports teams, local schools and many other things.

“I love it,” said Michael Batton of the new space. Batton explained that they have a pool table, video games, hang out areas and can watch football games and NASCAR races.

“I call it my second home. I’m not stressed and can get away from troubles,” said Batton.

Cory Scarberry, who has been going to Inclusions since May, agreed with Batton, also referring to Inclusions as a “second home.”

“Doug and Mary (Miller) are wonderful. This is a wonderful place,” said Scarberry.

Jen Gray’s favorite part of the new location is the ability to sit outside. She also said she enjoys watching football and karaoke.

As part of the open house, a dice run was held with many bikes and bikers making a stop by Inclusions.

Among the upcoming events for the group is a Halloween Costume Dance which will be held the last Friday in October. The event is open to all adults with developmental disabilities with a $3 admission. Miller said that as the clients are always wanting to give back to their community the funds raised from the event will be donated to the Veterans Outreach in Pomeroy.

Inclusions held the grand opening at its new location in Middleport on Saturday. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/10/web1_10.4-Inclusions-1.jpg Inclusions held the grand opening at its new location in Middleport on Saturday. The new space has a large gathering room, as well as an area with a pool table and television for game playing and watching television. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/10/web1_10.4-Inclusions-2.jpg The new space has a large gathering room, as well as an area with a pool table and television for game playing and watching television. Michael Batton relaxes in front of a beach themed wall in the main area at Inclusions. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/10/web1_10.4-Inclusions-3.jpg Michael Batton relaxes in front of a beach themed wall in the main area at Inclusions.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.